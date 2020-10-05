Marilyn Frances Shirley of East Conway, N.H., passed away with family by her side on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the age of 89.
Marilyn was the daughter of Esther (Atkins) McKeen and Harry B. McKeen Sr. of East Conway.
Marilyn was predeceased by her brother, Harry B. McKeen Jr. of Pelham, N.H.; her nephew, Robert “Bobby” Gerry of Fryeburg, Maine; and her nephew Harold McKeen of Jacksonville, Fla.
Marilyn graduated with honors from Fryeburg Academy before marrying Ralph W. Shirley, also from East Conway. Ralph and Marilyn were extremely devoted to one another and had many happy years together.
They celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary in May. Though they never had children, Marilyn was a beloved aunt to all of her nieces and nephews and to their children and grandchildren. Aunt Marilyn, as we all knew her, was an amazing and incredible person.
She loved animals and especially her rescue dogs and cats and the donkeys they raised later in life. Marilyn was very artistic and loved doing her oil paintings, carvings, sewing projects, and designing and building parade floats for the “Rock’s Estate” in Bethlehem during the 21 years that Ralph managed the estate.
Marilyn was also an avid outdoors person who enjoyed long daily walks in the woods and snowshoeing in the winter throughout her 89 years.
Marilyn will be dearly missed by all of her family members, their spouses and children, including Brenda Gerry and Alan Svenningsen of Fryeburg; Emily, Steve, Aiden and Aria McKinnon of Alfred, Maine; Bethany Gerry and Jeff Pratt of Standish, Maine; Bobbi-Jo Gerry and son, Jarrett, of Fryeburg; Brockie, Brooke, Bryleigh, and Jack Gerry of Fryeburg; Ken and Jackie Moulton of Concord, N.H.; Mike and Denise McKeen of Dunbarton, N.H.; Bonnie Broach of Bradenton, Fla.; Penny and Mike Morin of Farmington, N.H., Linda Boyd McKeen of New Brunswick, Canada; John McKeen of New Brunswick, Canada; Jim McKeen of Alberta, Canada; Jennifer Moulton of Concord; Kristopher, Bethany and Caden Moulton of Tucson, Ariz.; Jay, Danielle, Cameron and Bryson McKeen of Derry, N.H.; Sarah, James, Hailey and Logan Gignac of Dunbarton, N.H.; Douglas Jones of Silver Springs, Fla., Scott Jones of North Fryeburg, and Julianne Dunloe of Duston, Maine.
Marilyn’s remains will be cremated and the family will celebrate her life privately.
The family would like to thank the wonderful Bella Point Staff in Fryeburg for their loving care of Marilyn in the last two months and to the awesome hospital staff at Memorial Hospital ICU, who took such great care of her in her last few days of life.
The family would also like to thank the Shermans of Sherman Farm and Wendy and David Heald of East Conway for always being there to lend support and help whenever it was needed. Contributions to honor Marilyn may be made to the Conway Area Humane Society and the Gibson Senior Center Meals on Wheels program of North Conway.
There will be no service.
