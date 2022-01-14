Lisa Nevens Fuller of Hume, Va., and Jackson, N.H., 64, left us peacefully on Jan. 6, 2022, with her husband and close friends by her side to gallop forever at her beloved Peak View Farm in Hume.
The always optimistic, glass-half-full Lisa grew up in the beautiful White Mountains of New Hampshire where she was surrounded by the things she loved the most, the outdoors and animals.
She graduated early from Kennett High School in Conway, N.H., and went on to the University of New Hampshire to obtain a BS degree in pre-vet with focus on equine sciences.
She met Chuck Fuller, the love of her life, skiing at Attitash Mountain in Bartlett, N.H., and married him in 1979.
Lisa loved everything about horses from the time she could walk, and turned this passion into a successful business. Early on, she trained with the Canadian Olympic Equestrian team and the U.S. Olympic Equestrian Team, and went on to compete successfully in the field of Combined Training.
Returning to her native White Mountains, she and Chuck founded the Robinwood Riding Inn in Jackson, where she began actively competing and teaching. They took the opportunity to move their business to run the riding program at the prestigious Mount Washington Hotel in Bretton Woods, N.H., which they did for many years.
Wanting to increase her knowledge and business, Lisa and Chuck moved to Virginia Hunt Country where she became a respected horsewoman, coach, trainer, breeder and fox hunter with Old Dominion Hounds. One of her greatest achievements was as mentor for her longtime students who grew up not only knowing horses inside and out, but with a tireless work ethic, a respect for physical fitness, a sense of humor, and an appreciation for Budweiser.
She cared deeply about family — both the one she was born into, and those she chose herself. She had a ready smile and cheerful welcome for everyone she met. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, boundless energy, steadfast determination and an almost unfathomable amount of perseverance in the face of challenges.
She was an avid and graceful skier and she also loved kayaking, bicycling, and hiking with her husband and friends — and enjoying kicking back with some beers afterwards. She enjoyed traveling to the Caribbean, Cape Hatteras and to the mountains of the western United States.
She is survived by her husband, Chuck Fuller of Hume; family in New Hampshire and Vermont and many, many dear friends stretching from New Hampshire to Maryland and Virginia, to the Caribbean to New Mexico and beyond.
As we grieve for Lisa, we should all remember her constant refrain “I’m fine,” and take comfort in the fact that now she is at peace.
Lisa’s family and friends would like to extend their thanks to the staff at Fauquier Health, and especially Jessica Ross, RN, who went above and beyond for Lisa and was a critical support for her family.
A celebration of life will be held in the springtime in Hume.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Emergency Assistance for Lisa and Chuck Fuller at gofundme.com which will go toward end-of-life expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.