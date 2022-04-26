Lawrence G. Monet, a builder and craftsman, passed away on March 30, 2022, in Davenport, Fla.
He was the oldest child of Roger and Cecilia Monet. He spent much of his life in Braintree, Mass., and in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. Larry graduated from Quincy Trade High School in 1958 and became a master plumber and pipe fitter.
Self-employed, he enjoyed a career as a contractor, designing, remodeling and building houses. Cabinet making was his favorite specialty, along with creating beautiful furniture treasured by his entire family.
Larry served two years in the Navy on the U.S.S. Robert L. Wilson. He spent three days in a silo saving his ship from flooding as he was the only welder on board. He served as State Secretary of the Massachusetts Jaycees, Senator and National Director. Memberships included the B.P.O.E. 2622 in Braintree and the American Legion 46 in Conway, N.H., where he served as chaplain, officiating Memorial Day Ceremonies.
Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, square dancing, cooking, shooting, westerns and playing cards. His greatest loves were doing for others, playing cribbage with Gail and his family, and having a rum and Coke at 5 p.m.
Larry was preceded in death by his best friend and beloved wife, Gail; niece Monique MacDonald Swauger; brother Arthur, sister Suzanne MacDonald and her husband, John; and grandnephew Cameron MacDonald.
Larry is survived by his daughter Laurene Monet of Davenport, Fla., from his first marriage to Janet Perron; stepdaughter Laurie and her husband, Wayne, of Colorado; stepson Glenn and his wife, Pam, of California, all of whom he loved as his own, from his second marriage to Janet Witham; sister Marcia Domaingue and her husband, Paul, of Florida; the Monaghan family from his marriage to Gail, many adored step grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. He was a 555J5.
A celebration of life will be held April 30 at 2 p.m. at home in Florida. His ashes will be scattered in New Hampshire at a later date. Donations may be to The American Legion.
