Karl “Bob” Oxner Jr., 70, of Conway, N.H., died unexpectedly while riding his bike on the Franconia Bike Path alongside his wife of 50 years.
He was born on Dec. 6, 1949, in Portland, Maine; the son of Karl and Lorina Oxner. Bob graduated from South Portland High School in 1968 and then from the University of Maine, Orono in 1973 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. After graduation, he and his wife, Martha, moved to Merrimack, N.H., where they raised their family.
In 2008, he received a Master’s of Science degree in the Management of Technology from the University of New Hampshire. He was employed by BAE Systems (originally Sanders Associates) for 40 years as a full-time employee and as a consultant for the last seven years.
In 2013, Bob and Martha moved full time to the Mount Washington Valley. Bob will be remembered for his quirky sense of humor, love of the outdoors, house renovator extraordinaire, avid photographer, cyclist, skier, hiker, world traveler, and the most amazing husband, father and grandfather.
Family was always his top priority. We have fond memories of many family trips over the years, sharing the spectacular beauty of our national parks and numerous other destinations.
He was the most generous, caring and kind person, who would always eagerly help his friends and family without hesitation. His loss is deeply felt by all, especially his wife Martha.
Bob also leaves daughter Cathy and husband, Kurt Fisher, of Bethel, Maine; daughter Didi and husband, Will Owen, of Madison, N.H., as well as four grandchildren, Madelyn Fisher of Salt Lake City, Utah; and Sam, Avery and Caden Owen of Madison.
Per Bob’s request, there will be no services, and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mount Washington Valley Habitat for Humanity (mwv-habitat.org/donations/ways-to-donate/).
