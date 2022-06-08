Johnny Hermanson passed away peacefully at his home in Center Conway, N.H, on June 3, 2022, after a lengthy illness, at the age of 59.
Born on Oct. 30, 1962, in Motala, Sweden, he was the son of the late Bo Hermanson and Anna-Lisa Hermanson. Johnny graduated from Olaus Petri High School in Orebro, Sweden. After graduation, he followed his family to the United States and settled in North Conway, N.H.
Johnny owned his own business, Hermanson’s Auto Warehouse in Center Conway, N.H. He was passionate about cars and engines. He was a regular MacGyver, there was nothing he couldn’t fix or build.
Johnny spent his younger years competing in stock car racing.
He enjoyed “going to the races,” snowmobiling, four-wheeling and RVing with his two boys, Jamie and Tyler.
Later in life, he loved spending his summers with his long-time companion Leanne, at his log cabin on the lake in Maine. There, he enjoyed time boating and barbecuing with family and friends. He was an excellent host and cook, and there was always a good time to be had. Anyone who knew him was touched by his kindness, humor, generosity and mild temperament. He always made you feel welcomed and had a heart of gold.
Johnny is survived by his beloved sons, Jamie Hermanson of Chatham, N.H., and Tyler Hermanson of Conway, N.H.; his partner Leanne Lilly (Alex, Katie) of Center Conway; his siblings Madeleine Cameron (Fred) of Jackson, Maine; Maria Schandor (Rudi) of North Conway; and Claes Hermanson (Heather) of Fryeburg, Maine. He also leaves behind his beloved nieces and nephews, Stanley, Fred Jr., Ruth, Lisa, Theresa, Tom, Brodie, Laila, Greta, Luke, and Eric; his extended family and an abundance of friends.
We all miss him more than words can say, but we take comfort in knowing that Johnny is now at peace surrounded by light.
Rest in Peace Bror Orm.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 25, at noon in the North Conway Cemetery. A celebration of life to follow at Claes Hermanson's home.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway, N.H., is in charge of arrangements.
