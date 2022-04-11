John H. McGowan, a 10-year resident of Tamworth, died peacefully in his sleep early in the morning of Monday, April 4, 2022, at the Woodstock Inn in Vermont.
Born in Springfield, Ill., in 1951, John grew up first in Winnetka and then Washington, D.C., where his family moved in 1963.
A graduate of the Saint James School in Hagerstown, Md., and Illinois Wesleyan University, he taught third grade in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania before embarking on a career in the travel industry, working as a guide at Independence Hall, the Alamo, the LBJ Ranch, and for a touring company.
In 1986, he fulfilled a lifelong dream by becoming a flight attendant for TWA, and later American Airlines and Chautauqua Airlines. He maintained homes in both St. Louis and San Antonio for many years.
In 2012, he moved to Tamworth where he resided with his beloved Shih Tzu, Oreo. John was most proud of his 27-year-long recovery from alcohol addiction and remained actively involved with AA until the end of his life. He also was a devoted member of the congregation of St. Andrews-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church.
In addition to Oreo, John is survived by his sisters, Mary McGowan Davis of New York City; and Hope McGowan of Freedom, N.H.; his nephews, Samuel Davis of New York City; and Benjamin Davis of San Diego, Calif.; his nieces, Eliza Davis of Western Springs, Ill.; and Margot Staebler of Alexandria, Va.; and three great-nephews.
A celebration of John’s life will be held at St. Andrews at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 4.
