Jay Lee Neil Sr. was born on June 17, 1940, in New Orleans, La., to J. Lee Neil and Grace Ames Neil, with most of his young life spent in Washington, D.C.
Father Pastor Neil’s migrant parish ministry trajectory was passionate, building up churches and promoting healthy lifestyle, themes later reproduced in his son. Tender-hearted Mother Grace loved and cared deeply for her “J. Boy,” though dismayed by his daring and mischief. Never lost, he was an endeared middle brother to sisters Barbara and Esther.
Young Jay Neil’s work-ethic took firm root during 9th grade recess at a local church school, learning life-long masonry skills. After one year of college, Jay returned to his boarding high school as dean of men. Here he married Amelda New of Pine Forest Academy in Chunky MS in 1961.
Jay and Amelda moved to La Sierra/Loma Linda University CA for Physical Therapy and on to Florida for PT practice of three years. Children Jay Jr., Joel and June were born along the way.
Dr. Neil received his MD in 1971 and completed Orthopedic Surgery training in 1975 at Loma Linda University School of Medicine. While here he chose a path of deep personal faith, developing a character distinct for humility, mercy and service along with high academic integrity.
His career unfolded with professional chapters benchmarked by his regard to core life-values. Four years in a busy New Jersey ortho trauma practice, two years delving into lifestyle medicine and a mid-life fellowship in trauma all contributed to Jay and Amelda finding balance “at home” with his practice in North Conway, N.H. These three decades hallmarked the highwater period of his life. He loved, and was loved by many.
Cherished camaraderie with "his" office and OR teams at Memorial Hospital, sharing as teacher/mentor the themes of growth and healing among community and church audiences, and assisting whoever came to him — bent and broken by life; brought to his heart it’s great joy.
Personal interests included growing his garden, gathering with his grandchildren, and gaining new skill sets in his workshops. He was deeply trusted, nominated as Emeriti by medical staff colleagues, and a facilitator on the Northern New England Conference of SDA prayer line ministry.
Retiring fully in 2011, moving in with family, his long-term subtle neurodegenerative decline became more severe and rapidly profound in its deficits. He passed in consequence to this, yet was grateful and loving to his end.
Service will be at Conway Seventh Day Adventist Church at 1257 E. Main St. in Center Conway, N.H., at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 12. Livestream is on Facebook: Conway Seventh-day Adventist Church. Visiting hours will be from 10 to 11 a.m. beforehand.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be directed to Adventist Development and Relief Agency/Ukraine Relief (adra.org/the-humanitarian-crisis-in-ukraine-adras-response).
Please go to taskerfuneralserivce.com to sign the online guestbook.
