BROWNFIELD, Maine — On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, Jaqueline Mary (Bomaster) (Waggener) Parker, 73 passed away suddenly.
Jackie was born to the late Blanchard and Helen Bomaster on Sept. 7, 1947, in Caribou, Maine.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother Herman; her first husband Robert Waggener; her sister Patricia Wilson; and her nieces Cindy and Lynda Wilson.
She is survived by her husband Larry Parker; son Robert Waggener; daughters Hope (Waggener) Holtgrefe and April Waggener; granddaughters Emily Holtgrefe and Karalyn Holtgrefe; grandson Dylan Buell; sister Sally Bomaster; two great grandchildren; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Snickers.
Jackie attended Caribou High School and graduated in 1965. In 1967, she married Robert Waggener. They had three children and resided in Westmanland, Maine, until his death in 1987. In 2001, Jackie married Larry Parker in Conway, N.H. They resided in Fryeburg and then Brownfield, Maine.
Jackie filled her life traveling all corners of Maine, growing beautiful gardens, preserving the fruits and vegetables she harvested, making her many crafts and spending as much time as possible with her family.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg.
To make an online condolence, please go to woodfuneralhome.org.
