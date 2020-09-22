James Leroy Nye, 86, of Hale’s Location, N.H., formerly of Marblehead, Mass., died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sept. 7, 2020.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Suzanne Lane Jordan Nye. Jim was born in Toledo, OH, the only child of Erma and Byron Nye.
His memory lives larger than life with his daughters, Julia Bloom of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.; and Lisa Nye-Salladin and her husband, Adam, of Kerrville, Texas; his sons, James of Marblehead, Mass.; and Richard and his wife, Caroline, of Salem, Mass.; his grandchildren, Emily Arthur Coyne and her husband, Brian; Amanda Arthur and her fiance, Andrew Sylvester; Abigail; Alyssa; Colin; and Ashley Nye; and his great-grandsons, William and Oliver Coyne.
Jim graduated from the University of Toledo with a mechanical engineering degree in 1956 and joined General Electric Aircraft engine division. He was transferred to Lynn Riverworks to a position in advanced engine design.
He later moved to customer related projects and market development. During a significant career, Jim’s contributions to the excellence of aircraft engine projects and his leadership in marketing to domestic and international customers were recognized with many patents and managerial awards. Jim retired in 1993.
Moving to Marblehead in 1956, Jim and Suzanne became active at Clifton Lutheran Church where he was the youth group leader for many years.
A supporter of Marblehead youth sports, he served as President of Marblehead Youth Baseball, and was a longtime coach of the Blues, the Chargers in youth football and CYO basketball. Jim taught navigation for over 20 years with the Marblehead Power squadron.
The Nye’s are 53-year members of the Corinthian Yacht Club and Jim held many volunteer positions including Commodore. His true passion was sailing, racing on the Buckeye in the 210 class, navigating many Marblehead to Halifax races and later cruising the New England and Canadian seacoasts on the Buckeye II.
He joined the Down East Yacht Club of Boothbay Harbor, Maine, participating in many of their summer cruises. Jim learned to ski when his children were young and the family enjoyed skiing the mountains of New England. Jim and Suzanne continued skiing into their 80s traveling to the Rockies and Europe.
Upon moving to New Hampshire in 1995, Jim became an ambassador at Attitash Mountain and taught in the Bartlett kindergarten ski program for more than 10 years. Most of all, Jim looked forward to being with his grandchildren, teaching them to sail, ski and play rummy cubes.
Jim’s smile lit up every room. He was generous with his time and his love and he inspired us all through his actions, words and deeds to live our best lives. Jim and Suzanne’s life has certainly been a “lovely cruise.”
The family would like to thank the compassionate care given Jim at Memorial Hospital in North Conway and Hospice Home Care.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Clifton Lutheran Church, 150 Humphrey St., Marblehead, MA 01945 or Nativity Lutheran Church, 15 Grove St., North Conway, NH 03860.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway, N.H., is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.