Hildegaard “Hilga” Retel Tuthill, 94, of Kenny Ann Drive in Wolfeboro, N.H., passed away Feb. 12, 2022, at her home.
Born in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, June 3, 1927, daughter of the late Johannes Everardus and Hendrik Johanna (Slebos) Retel, Hilga escaped post-World War II Europe by emigrating to Regina, Saskatchewan, employed as a nanny.
After many years in Canada, where she subsequently worked as a bank teller, she emigrated to New York to be closer to family and where she continued to work as a teller at Chester National Bank (Key Bank), eventually rising to vice president.
Hilga moved to Conway, N.H., and finally to Wolfeboro 25 years ago with her beloved husband, Roger Tuthill. They were married for close to 40 years. It was a first marriage for her late in life after a successful career in banking.
Hilga loved swimming, gardening, planting flower gardens on her property and Birch Hill Estates, knitting crocheting and reading, but she loved most of all talking to people and keeping up with family and friends on her computer, which she did up until she passed.
Predeceased by her husband Roger in 2020, she is survived by a niece Eveline Retel White and partner, Bill Henry, of Goshen, N.Y.; and two nephews, Jan Retel and wife, Paula, of Dunnellon, Fla.; and Gary Retel and partner, Leo Rosas, of Santa Monica, Calif.
Service will be at the family’s convenience. The Baker-Gagne Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.