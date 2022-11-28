Gene Moore, 87, of Fryeburg, Maine. Born on Dec. 25, 1934, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H., passed away Nov. 22, 2022, after long battle with dementia, at Bella Point in Fryeburg.
He was raised Conway, N.H., by his parents, Frank and Minnie (Allard) Moore and surrounded by a large extended family. He graduated from Kennett High School class of 1952, played baseball, football and basketball.
After graduation, he enlisted and spent three years in the Army and landed in Washington, D.C., where he met his beautiful bride of 64 years. After marrying in 1958, they moved their family of four back to Gene’s hometown on Conway, where they expanded to a family of five. Gene was the owner and operator of Gene’s Mobil in Conway.
Gene is survived by his wife Barbara (Turner); three children, Larry (Wanda), Elaine (Anthony) and Terri (Tim); seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all especially, his oldest great granddaughter, Nevaeh.
In lieu of flowers, Gene was a huge animal lover and would prefer a donation in his name to be made to Harvest Hills Animal Shelter in Fryeburg.
Thank you to the amazing staff at Bella Point-Fryeburg and Ray Abbott at Beacon Hospice for all your care, help and support you all provided to Dad over the years and to the family.
Next time you think of Gene, have a Tootsie Pop or whoopie pie.
At Gene’s request, there will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg.
