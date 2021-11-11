Frances Helene Casey (Miller) died on Nov. 5, 2021, as a result of a long and rather successful battle with aging up until just the last few months and with her New Hampshire family contingent by her side.
She was born to Helen Breen Miller and Vincent Miller in Quincy, Mass., on March 1, 1931 and was a graduate of North Quincy High School class of 1948.
Fran was married for 51 years to her husband Frank J. Casey (until his death in 2000), and lived most of her life on the Squantum peninsula of Quincy. During the last few years, she resided in Conway, N.H., in a lovely apartment attached to the home of her daughter, Jill.
In her working years, Fran was an aide in the Squantum Elementary School and an assistant in the medical offices of Drs. Miller and Cohen, rheumatologists at Mass General Hospital in Boston.
She was a connoisseur of Filene’s Basement in its heyday and was a talented shopper and seamstress. She and her best friend Muriel McKenzie would shop for fabric and copy the trends of the day, creating outfits indistinguishable from those hanging on the racks in Jordan Marsh and Filene’s. She loved her family, her friends and Tom Selleck (not necessarily in that order), as well as her beloved Squantum, Mass.
Fran is survived by her daughter Jeanne Casey-Garcia and husband, Michael, of Brant Rock Mass.; her daughter Jill MacMillan and husband, Paul, of Conway, N.H.; and her son John Casey and his wife, Mary, of Hanson Mass. She was beloved “Mimi” to seven grandchildren: Casey Moeller Patel (Montu), Andrew Moeller (Lindsay), Joshua MacMillan (Kelsey), Jonathan MacMillan (Ryann), Jaime MacMillan McCaffrey (Philip), Drew Casey and Alex Casey; and to 12 great-grandchildren, and she will be missed by all of them. She is also survived by her brother George Miller and his family in Vancouver, Wash., as well as a near-daughter, Jane McKenzie of Squantum.
Fran was predeceased by her brother Vincent Miller in 2010.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, Nov. 14, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Keohane Funeral Home at 785 Hancock St. in Quincy. A funeral Mass will be held in Sacred Heart Church in Quincy at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 15. Burial in Mount Wollaston Cemetery in Quincy. Please see keohane.com for directions and online condolences.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the MGH Fund, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114.
