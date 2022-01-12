Everett C. Smith, born Dec. 20, 1954, passed away peacefully on Dec. 31, 2021, at his home in Fryeburg, Maine, after a brief illness, surrounded by his family and dog Autumn.
The son of Dorothy (Farrington) Smith and the late Everett Smith of Fryeburg, he was predeceased by his brother Brian Smith and his in-laws: Paul and Mary (Snow) Haley.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Lynn (Haley) Smith; his son Paul Smith and wife, Jayme; their children, Willem, Mason and Maddox; his son Eric Smith and wife, Elizabeth, along with their children, Haley and Grayson.
Everett will be sorely missed by his siblings, Melanie Hendrickson of Greeneville, Tenn; Barbara Perry and her partner, Jim Pitman, of Conway, N.H.; Roger and Kelly Smith of North Fryeburg, Maine; and Mary Ann and her partner, John McNally, of Fryeburg, along with several nieces and nephews.
He’s also survived by his cousins, those he considered to be his brothers, the Farrington boys: Bernard, Bruce, Wayne, Ralph (Hop Sing) and Tommy; his sister in-law Kathy (Haley) Day and her husband, Perley; Jill (Haley) Norcross and husband, Richard; Sarah (Haley) Wentworth and brother-in-law, Richard Wentworth.
Everett grew up in Fryeburg. He attended the local schools. Upon his graduation from Fryeburg Academy, he worked several years at the New England Lumber Co. before partnering with his father and brothers to start Smith Lumber Co. in North Fryeburg.
After a few years, he worked as a carpenter for Bill Robbins and Ed Coombs. He then went on to graduate from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy and served as a Fryeburg police officer for 20 years. He was the town’s first police sergeant.
After leaving the Fryeburg police, he spent his time doing what he loved the most, which was woodworking and construction. He built and remodeled several homes in the area. This passion for working with his hands is also shared by both of his sons. He could always be found in his workshop, building items for family and friends. He generously donated many of his projects to local charities.
In addition to woodworking, he loved the outdoors, hunting in his youth, along with fishing and eventually time spent on the golf course.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Harvest Hills Animal Shelter in his memory.
A graveside service to celebrate his life will be held in the spring.
To share memories and condolences with the family, please go to woodfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg.
