Dudley Hall, 93, of Center Conway, N.H., formerly of Wellesley and Westwood, Mass., died peacefully at home with family on Oct. 18, 2020.
Dudley was born Aug. 14, 1927, in Winchester, Mass., son of the late Vernon H. and Esther (Bailey) Hall. He was the beloved husband of the late Marjorie U. Hall for over 69 years. Dudley proudly served as a First Lieutenant in the United States Army.
Dudley and his wife were longtime members of the Conway Lake Association. They spent many years at Dolloff Cove on the lake, where they eventually retired. Dudley worked for many years at State Street, as a bonds trader and vice president. Dudley is survived by his son, Dudley Arthur, and his wife Sue, of Norfolk, Mass., with whom Dudley had lived since the passing of his wife.
Additionally, he is survived by his daughters, Barbara of Manchester, Maine, and Nance and her husband Scott Allen of Bellingham, Wash. He was the cherished grandfather of Lindsey E. Morin and her husband Eric; Benjamin Snow Aldrich and his wife DuCiel Spitzfadden; Dudley Joseph Hall; Kevin E. Mistler; Lucas Mistler and his wife Allie; Candace Mistler and her fiancé Craig Legge; Colleen Mistler; Ana Allen and Elena Allen; and great-grandfather to Gwen Morin, and Bella and Amelia Mistler.
A private celebration of his life will be held next summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.