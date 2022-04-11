Deborah Ann (Strickland) Evans, 63, of Hobbs St., Conway passed away peacefully Thursday, March 31, 2022, at home comforted by her husband, Bob, and dog, Shiloh. Deborah had been fighting a battle against small cell lung cancer for several years.
She was born in Hartford, Conn., on Nov. 7, 1958, daughter of the late Patricia and Charles Strickland. She lived and went to school in Wethersfield, Conn.
Summers growing up were spent at the family camp on Long Island on Lake Winnipesaukee in Moultonborough, N.H. Deb's favorite summer activities were water related at the lake, swimming in their pool in Conway and tossing a tennis ball for Shiloh. One of Deb's fondest memories was taking her granddaughter Sally to Disney World in 2021.
Deb's professional life was as a mainframe and high speed laser printing programmer and technician on IBM and Xerox equipment. She worked at Aetna Life and Casualty in Hartford and Middletown, Conn.; COPI in Houston, Texas; DataMail and Amica Insurance in Smithfield, R.I., before health problems resulted in disability.
While at Aetna, Deb taught her future husband Bob programming the Xerox environment used in his division. They both were members of XPLOR International, an international high speed laser printing users group organization.
Deborah is survived by her husband of 32 years Bob Evans; son Michael Evans, daughter-in-law Brittani, granddaughter Sally (Strafford, N.H.); sister Linda Zelek (Sandwich, N.H.); brother John Strickland (Manchester, NH); father-in-law George Evans (Vernon, Conn.); brother-in-law David Evans (North Hollywood, Calif.); stepson Steven Evans (Colchester, Conn.).
There will be no calling hours.
Donations in Deborah's name should be addressed to Jen's Friends Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1842, North Conway, NH 03860.
