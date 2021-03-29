David E. Thurston, 81, of Fryeburg, Maine, passed away at Bella Point Nursing home in Fryeburg on March 25, 2021.
He was born in Lewiston on Sept. 25, 1939, the son of Abel and Edith (Gurney) Thurston.
David was an avid hunter, fisherman and woodsman. He had worked for many years at Wilner Wood Products and Bethel Furniture Co.
David is survived by one brother William Thurston; one sister Kathleen Ela; one son Warren Thurston and his wife, Melinda; granddaughters, Jayden Thurston, Dahlea Thurston, Dachelle Murphy and Dustin Crane; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife Diane; parents Abel and Edith Thurston; one brother Larry; and two sisters, Laura and Carol.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Cliff Gray Cremation & Funeral Services at 60 Andrews Road in Bryant Pond, Maine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.