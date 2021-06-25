Dale C. Frechette passed away at the Androscoggin Home & Care Hospice in Auburn, Maine, on June 19, 2021, from a recent massive stroke incurred at his home in Conway, N.H., on June 9, 2021.
Born at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H., on Aug. 9, 1951, he leaves his brother and sister-in-law, Timothy and Jane Frechette; his sister Karen St. Clair; his brother and sister-in-law, Allan and Lisa Frechette; his brother Bruce Frechette; his brother and sister-in-law, Todd and Elaine Frechette; his sister and brother-in-law, Maureen and Andre Proulx; and eight nephews and seven nieces.
He was predeceased by his parents Alfred Frechette and Colleen Bowe.
Dale graduated from Kennett High School in the Class of 1969.
He worked his whole life, after he completed his education, in the heavy construction industry as a heavy equipment operator, retiring from Alvin J. Coleman and Sons in 2019.
He had many friends in the Mount Washington Valley and spent much of his time in the serenity of the Kancamagus and was known by many as “The School Bus Driver of the Kancamagus.”
We will always miss our brother and what he brought to Life’s table.
There will be a private burial service and a celebration of life, both dates yet to be determined.
The Furber and White Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
