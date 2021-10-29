It is with a huge sense of loss and deep sadness that we inform all who knew Chip J. Iverson of North Conway, N.H., that he passed away on Aug. 22, 2021, after a heroic battle with COVID. He was born on March 11, 1947, in Boston to Henry J. and Eleanor L. Iverson. He was their first child and only son.
Chip lived and attended public schools in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and California. He graduated from Tewksbury Memorial High School in 1965. He also studied at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H..
Family was of the utmost importance to him. He was an expert host. He celebrated special events and holidays with this expertise, inviting family members and friends to his home, preparing delicious and memorable meals. When asked if he would sit with all and take a break, he would choose to stay in the kitchen, saying, “This is my labor of love.” Additionally, when it came to family, he was always there whenever anyone needed him. You could count on him.
He owned and operated “154” in Hudson, N.H., where he planned such memorable events as dinner theater, weddings and community events.
Chip was assistant manager of Bell Buoy North in North Conway, N.H. in the mid-1980s.
Chip hosted exchange students through Ayusa Global Youth Exchange and maintained contact after these students returned to their home country.
He later dealt in online sales of the many treasures he acquired at yard sales and auctions.
For the last two years, Chip was employed as a cab driver for Fast Taxi, where he made many fast friends. He is fondly remembered for his charm, quick wit and warm personality, making friends easily wherever he went. He never met a stranger.
Chip was a sincere lover of gardening and almost anything to do with nature including all kinds of animals.
Chip was an avid reader. His love of books on many different topics intrigued and inspired him. Many who read some of writings either in letters or prose were extremely impressed by his writing ability.
He enjoyed movies (especially if John Wayne was the lead). He loved different genres of music; to include the Beach Boys, enjoyed easy listening music, sometimes focusing on classical and instrumental.
Chip was predeceased by his parents.
Chip is survived by and will be deeply and dearly missed by his two sisters: Maryanne Canfield of Chocorua, N.H., and Laurel Ekberg of North Conway, N.H.; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Any act of kindness done in Chip’s honor would be a welcomed tribute.
A time and place for a celebration of Chip’s life, possibly in spring of 2022, is yet to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.