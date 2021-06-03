Beulah "Bonnie" M. Fraser (nee Jensen) passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021, after a short illness. She was 92.
Formerly of North Conway, N.H., and Narragansett, R.I., she was born in Milanville, Pa., to Maude and Arthur Jensen. At a young age, her parents moved the family to Rhinebeck, N.Y., where they lived for many years on the Jacob Astor Estate.
She lived an idyllic childhood, roaming the grounds of the estate and attending early school in a two-room schoolhouse. After graduating high school, she attended nursing school and became a registered nurse.
Her first nursing job was as a labor and delivery nurse at Lying In Hospital, in Providence, R.I. It was in Rhode Island that she met her soon to be husband, Robert W. Fraser. They married in March of 1953 and moved to South Kingston, R.I.
As Bonnie took up the role of wife and mother, she temporarily stopped nursing, but resumed several years later as a visiting nurse. Her primary territory was Jamestown and regardless of weather, she drove over the old Jamestown bridge every day to care for her patients. She finally retired from nursing and moved with her husband to North Conway in 1987.
After the death of her husband, she moved back to Pennsylvania to be with her daughters. Bonnie had numerous interests and her family benefited from her many knitted sweaters and other projects as she explored various crafts, including rug hooking, applique and quilting.
She was predeceased by her husband, but leaves behind daughters, Robin McMahon and son-in-law, Paul Jones; and Stephanie Hume and son-in-law, Randy Hume; son, Jeffrey Fraser and daughter-in-law, Nancy Fraser; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was very much loved by her family and will be sorely missed.
Interment is private.
Arrangements by Shelly-Dinan Funeral Home in Lansdale, Pa.
Condolences may also be sent to www.dinanfuneralhome.com.
