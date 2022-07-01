Audrey G. Berry, of Tamworth, N.H., passed away Friday June 24, 2022, in Berlin, N.H.
She was born April 14, 1942, in North Conway, N.H., the daughter of the late Frank and Eleanor (Condon) Berry. Audrey was raised in Wonalancet, N.H., and lived her adult life in North Conway and Tamworth.
Audrey graduated from Kennett High School, Class of 1961, and then spent several years in the nursing Field. She went back to college at the age of 50 when she earned a business degree and ran the office for a paving company. Audrey always said her best job was working as the Gate Keeper at the Castle in the Clouds. It was so fascinating seeing all the wild animals, both four footed and two footed.
In her younger years, she was a joiner. She was a member of the Conway and State Grange; the secretary of the Bearcamp Sportsman Club, a member of the Tamworth School Board, den mother to the Cub Scouts in Jackson and Tamworth, NH and a volunteer at the West Ossipee Information Booth. She always liked to “tell people where to go.”
Audrey also loved traveling across the country with her father and two dogs, the “girl’s trip” to the Cape, going through Canada and Nova Scotia and all the many trips Sue, her shotgun rider.
In later years, she made more socks and sweaters then she could count and hundreds of hats for the homeless. Music was another fond memory, singing with the band Quicksand. She loved Karaoke and just listening to all kinds of music. She also quilted, crocheted, knitted and embroidered her way to oblivion.
She was predeceased by her parents Frank and Eleanor, her brothers Martin in 1940 and Ronald “Hooper” in 2007, her sister-in-law Norma in 2020 and her best friend Jacquie Woodward in 2010, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Audrey leaves behind a nephew, Edward of Tamworth; and her niece Cindy Mudgett of Berwick, Maine; and a best friend Susan Feuerborn in Columbia, N.H.
Another great love of hers was working on her family genealogy with Sue and spent many hours going to cemeteries from here to the Cape to Virginia.
A graveside service will be Saturday, July 9, at 11 a.m. in Riverside Cemetery in Tamworth.
