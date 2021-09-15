Anne Mae (Graves) Defeo passed away and joined the Lord on Sept. 2, 2021, from complications of a sudden illness.
She was born on Jan 19, 1941, to Albert and Boris (Bemis) Graves.
She is survived by her sister Ronita (Irish) and Peter and Albert and sister-in-law Gail all of Fryeburg, Maine. There are many nieces and nephews and "cousins" also. She in fact jokingly claimed to be related to half of Fryeburg.
She graduated from Fryeburg Academy in 1959.
From a young age, she was strong in her Christian faith, preaching her beliefs to any and all. Later, becoming an ordained minster, she was a member of several churches. She dreamed of missionary work in China but circumstances kept her closer to home.
An avid reader, writer and self-taught musician, she was always busy enjoying her time. She was especially proud of having some of her poems and short stories published.
She loved children and taught many at Sunday schools in the area for many years. Her self-bought and collected library was huge.
Husband Michael is planning a celebration of her life at a later time. Rest in peace, Anne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.