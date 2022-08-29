Ann Marie Holbrook (Sargent), 40, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Aug. 25, 2022, after a tragic accident in Madison, N.H., on Aug. 20, 2022.

Ann Marie Holbrook (Sargent)

Ann was born on Oct. 22, 1981, to Robin Murphy and Harold Holbrook in Bath, Maine. Ann Marie grew up in Brunswick, Maine, until 1997, when her family then moved to Conway, N.H., and she attended Kennett High School.

