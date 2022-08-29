Ann Marie Holbrook (Sargent), 40, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Aug. 25, 2022, after a tragic accident in Madison, N.H., on Aug. 20, 2022.
Ann was born on Oct. 22, 1981, to Robin Murphy and Harold Holbrook in Bath, Maine. Ann Marie grew up in Brunswick, Maine, until 1997, when her family then moved to Conway, N.H., and she attended Kennett High School.
She met Kevin Sargent in 2009, and was married from 2011-2017. They went on to have a baby boy named Kaisyn in 2016. Ann Marie Holbrook and her spouse Michael Seibel of six years gave birth to two boys, Isaiah in 2018, and Ellijah in 2020. Ann was also a loving daughter, aunt, and sister.
Ann was very well known throughout Conway, as she had worked throughout the entire valley. Ann was the life of the party, always making someone smile and laugh. She loved to camp, spend time with her family, and work at the Fryburg Fair. We will miss her greatly.
Ann was predeceased by her father Harold Holbrook, stepfather Carroll Foster Jr. and her sister Ashlie Hersom.
She is survived by her mother Robin Murphy Foster; her sisters, Bridgette Brewer of Bath, Maine; Brandie Hersom of Wiscasset Maine; Katrina Gifford of Lincoln, Mo.; Alyshia Hersom of Conway; Lauren Hagan of Bath, Maine; and Carla Murphy of Conway.
Ann was loved by so many people between Maine and New Hampshire. She will be deeply missed by her friends and family.
A celebration of life will be provided at a later date.
