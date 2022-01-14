Allan Cook was born on Sept. 11, 1953.
He passed away at his home in South Tamworth, N.H., on Jan. 12, 2022, after a long illness.
He attended elementary school in Tamworth, N.H., and was a graduate of Kennett High School in Conway, N.H. He drove trucks for I.P. in West Ossipee, N.H., before he went into business for himself with his own logging truck. He was also co-owner of Cook Logging and Pulping Co.
He was predeceased by his father, John O. Cook Sr., and his lifelong companion, Patricia Moneypenny.
He is survived by his mother Patricia Cook of South Tamworth; three brothers, John O Cook Jr of Moultonborough, N.H.; Vincent Cook and Daniel Cook of South Tamworth; two sisters, Cynthia Frye of Moultonborough; and Lisa Frank of Sandwich, N.H.; and many nieces and nephews.
Burial will be in the spring.
