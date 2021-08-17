In memory of Bob Hoyt, who passed away Feb. 26, 2020, 1 a.m. his family will be hosting a breakfast cookout at 10 a.m. on Sept. 4, 2021, (rain date: Sept. 6) at Rocky Point, part of Purity Spring Resort in East Madison, N.H.
Throughout his life, Bob took tremendous pride in his family business and particularly loved hosting breakfast cookouts at Rocky Point. He loved sharing this special tradition with guests, family, and friends.
Therefore, it was decided that the perfect way to honor him is to host a breakfast cookout. This will be a casual gathering of friends, family and colleagues that gives everyone a chance to share memories and remember Bob Hoyt in one of his favorite places, while enjoying something he loved.
To view all the details for the event and to RSVP by Aug. 31, please go to celebratebobhoyt.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.