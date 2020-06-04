Photographers at the beginning of the 20th century were fascinated by Fryeburg, Maine’s picturesque Main Street and the pedestrian walkway beneath twin rows of towering elms was a favorite subject. The trees, which dated from about 1840, lined both sides of the street from Fryeburg Academy to the western end of the village.
One photo of that footpath appears on a postcard that was mailed from Fryeburg on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 2, 1905, to “Miss” Mary B. Barker, who lived in the village.
She was the daughter of A.O. Pike but had been widowed since the age of 21, and after many husbandless years. she must have resumed the identity of an unmarried woman. A mysterious Fryeburg visitor who signed the card only as “C. J.” (and not for lack of space) expressed regret at having missed her and asked her to write, warning “I go Friday.” That visitor was probably staying at the Oxford House, behind the photographer — alongside which sat Mary Barker’s millinery shop.
At left in these images is Fryeburg’s District 1 School, which the district abandoned in 1903. It immediately became known as “the old stone schoolhouse,” and served thereafter as headquarters of the Fryeburg Women’s Library Club. Beside it is the county registry office — now “the old registry office.” Beyond that, in the earlier photo, was the home of Abigail Warriner, another widow whose husband had run a jewelry store on the same site. She had grown up next- door, in the home of her father, Dr. Ira Towle, which sat well back from the street. By the time the picture was taken, local deference to antiquity had labeled it the “old Towle house.”
A succession of tenants occupied the Towle house after 1880; Eckley Ballard’s family was living there about the time the picture was taken. Both the Warriner and Towle houses disappeared long ago, to be replaced by a new filling station that was known in the 1960s as the only local place where a girl would pump your gas.
Fryeburg villagers of 1900 knew the big white house in the distance — of course — as the “old McNeal house.” Harrison McNeal’s father had run it as a hostelry early in the 19th century, but by the 1870s, Harrison had sold off enough house lots to justify a new street that was initially called McNeal Street. He had no children, and by 1897, he was a widower in his 80s.
His 50-year-old niece, Isadore Perkins, left an unsatisfactory husband and moved into the house to care for McNeal, who died in 1898. The town had already changed the name of his street to Elm.
Mrs. Perkins was still living there when the shutter snapped on this scene, but the view from her house changed drastically a year later. On Aug. 31, 1906, the Oxford House burned to the ground, and the fire took all those magnificent elms with it.
