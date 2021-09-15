The YMCA is offering in-person and virtual pre-diabetes programs in New Hampshire to help prevent diabetes and improve the health of those who are prediabetic.
Enrollment is now open for the YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program at locations in Goffstown, Manchester, Portsmouth, Rochester, Londonderry, Concord and Exeter. While there are no programs being offered in the Mount Washington Valley, the YMCA is also offering a virtual program for anyone who faces barriers due to time and travel.
YMCA spokesperson Jenn McManus-Goode, said, "The program did very well virtually during COVID, so the YMCA is continuing to offer a virtual option to all New Hampshire residents who cannot make it to an in-person location either due to distance or preference."
More than 34 million children and adults in the United States have diabetes, with 7.3 million of those undiagnosed, and an additional 88 million Americans have prediabetes. In New Hampshire alone, one in three adults has prediabetes, but only 6.8 percent are aware of it.
Prediabetes is a health condition in which a person's blood sugar level is higher than normal but not high enough to be diagnosed as Type 2 diabetes. People with prediabetes are at risk for not only developing Type 2 diabetes but also cardiovascular disease, stroke and other conditions.
Often preventable, people with prediabetes can reduce their risk for developing Type 2 diabetes by adopting behavior changes that include eating healthier and increasing physical activity.
While these statistics and these risks can be startling, small measurable changes can help reduce risk and improve health. Participating in the Diabetes Prevention Program has been proven to prevent or delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes by 58-71 percent.
The YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program focuses on small, measurable, reasonable goals to give participants confidence they can make the necessary changes to reduce their risk for Type 2 diabetes and live healthier lives. Using a curriculum developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a trained lifestyle coach will facilitate a small group of participants in learning about healthier eating, physical activity and other behavior changes over 25 sessions.
The year-long program consists of 16 weekly sessions and three sessions every other week during the first six months followed by monthly sessions in the second six months. A YMCA membership is not required to participate.
The virtual class starts on Sept. 21. Registration and other information can be found at tinyurl.com/kyhjz5w5 and graniteymca.org/diabetes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.