CONWAY — Every five years, New Hampshire’s State Plan on Aging is updated and informed by public input. Both an online statewide survey and several public forums are held around the state to collect feedback from New Hampshire residents about issues that affect their lives. The state’s outreach efforts are intended to improve the understanding of the needs of people who are aging in New Hampshire.
Since the state’s previous plan, significant changes have affected New Hampshire’s residents including the COVID-19 pandemic, housing shortages, rising fuel and food costs, and new funding for expanded access to broadband internet.
State Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services Bureau Chief Wendi Aultman says, “New Hampshire has one of the fastest-growing aging populations, and these listening sessions will give us the opportunity to offer supports that are meaningful and relevant to older residents, so that everyone can participate fully in their communities.”
“Participation in the survey and the forum is our chance to make our voices heard,” says Marianne Jackson, executive director of the Gibson Center for Senior Services. “A lot has changed in the past five years. The needs of aging adults in the Mount Washington Valley have changed. We can all have our say about housing, transportation, medical care, the environment and other topics to help set the state priorities and policies for the years ahead.”
The forum to be held locally will take place at the Gibson Center for Senior Services located at 14 Grove St. in North Conway on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 12:15 p.m. “We are honored at the Gibson Center to be one of the five in-person listening sessions being held across the state,” says Jackson.
Additional in-person sessions are planned in Berlin, Keene, Concord and Manchester.
The Berlin session will be held Thursday, Jan. 19, 12:45-2:45 p.m. at Berlin Senior Center, 610 Sullivan St.
Five virtual listening sessions are also planned: Jan. 18, 9-11 a.m. and 3-5 p.m.; Jan 27, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; Jan. 30, 6-8 p.m. and Feb. 1, 6-8 p.m. The link for all virtual sessions is: unh.zoom.us/j/3957603413 or by telephone: Dial: +1 305 224 1968 (US Toll); Meeting ID: 395 760 3413.
The forums will be run by a facilitator and will be structured around five questions about the experiences of older adults in the community and the barriers they face. Folks who have an interest in sharing their perspective are encouraged to participate in both the online survey and the in-person forum.
“As a community, we have a robust mix of initiatives, programs, and infrastructure to meet the needs of older adults,” said Sue Ruka, community health improvement manager at Memorial Hospital. “With all of this in place already, our region is seen as a great example for other regions and a strong contributor in this process of informing our state’s plan. I recall the forum that took place five years ago at the Gibson Center was one of the most well attended in the state.”
Ruka manages the Dementia Capable Community Grant which funds a number of collaborative programs that aim to support and educate caretakers who are caring for loved ones and equips them with information and skills to better understand and handle the challenges they face.
Dementia Capable Community Grant programs include educational workshops, a community palliative care program through Visiting Nurses, Adult Day Center subsidies for people with early memory loss, the REACH for caregiver support and a six-week art program.
A new navigator position is funded by the grant in order to assist community members with memory loss and their caregivers to access services, supports and resources based on their individual needs and priorities.
“Our region is lucky to have a strong network that supports the needs of people aging here,” says Ruka.
“While we are well equipped in this valley to support the needs of our aging neighbors, there is always more we can learn and more ways to improve,” says Jackson. “This listening session on Jan. 17 is like a bullhorn into the state house. It’s a direct line to the Governor’s Commission on Aging and the New Hampshire Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services. Fortunately, Sue (Ruka) has recently taken on the role as chair of the Commission on Aging. Her priority issues in leading the Commission include attending to how policy decisions play out in rural versus urban areas and focusing on early planning and supporting people before they are in crisis. Our voices can directly influence the state’s funding and programmatic priorities.”
To learn more about the resources available to community members with memory loss and their caregivers, contact Alana Illsley, navigator, at Alana.Illsley@mainehealth.org or (603) 356-5461 extension 2553.
