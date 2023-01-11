LANCASTER — Tri-County Community Action Program’s Housing Stability Department is seeking volunteers across Coos, Carroll and Grafton counties to participate in the annual HUD Point-In-Time Count of unsheltered individuals.
The PIT count is a day-long, community-based event that provides a nationwide count of people who are homeless. This year’s HUD PIT Count will take place on Thursday, Jan. 26, to survey people who spent the prior night unsheltered.
The annual PIT count provides HUD and state service providers with data on unsheltered populations to prioritize funding and other resources for the state’s most vulnerable areas.
As the lead agency in Coos, Carroll and Grafton Counties, Tri-County Community Action Program is working in collaboration with the state Bureau of Housing Supports to secure volunteers.
These volunteers will be helping homeless individuals complete a short, simple and anonymous survey. Any community member, agency, municipality, civic or church group can participate in the PIT Count.
This helps to ensure that homeless individuals are accurately counted.
Tri-County Community Action Program guarantees that participating groups and individuals will receive training and support on how to complete the PIT forms.
Tri-County CAP is also seeking agencies such as food pantries and churches that can offer a drop-in location, or PIT Stop, where homeless individuals can complete the survey, have a hot meal and obtain other resources.
These resources include a PIT Kit that contains hand and foot warmers, hats, gloves, socks, snacks, COVID supplies and other personal care items.
Anyone interested in volunteering or donating items for the PIT Kits can contact Erik Becker, shelter services program director, at (603) 788-2344 or at ebecker@tccap.org.
Those organizations or agencies that are already planning on participating in the PIT count are asked to contact Tri-County CAP so that the agency can support and publicize those efforts and confirm that the count information is submitted to HUD.
Tri-County Community Action Program, Inc., is dedicated to improving the lives and well- being of New Hampshire’s people and communities. It provides opportunities and support for people to learn and grow in self-sufficiency and to get involved in helping their neighbors and improving the conditions in their communities.
Tri-County Community Action Program is a non-profit, multi-program agency with many projects and service locations. For more information about Tri-County CAP and the many programs offered in the tri-county area, go to tccap.org, call the business office in Berlin at( 603) 752-7001 or email businessoffice@tccap.org.
