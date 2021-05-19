SOMERSWORTH — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Manchester Healthcare System marked the 10,000th COVID-19 vaccine administered during a VA Somersworth Community Based Outpatient Clinic vaccination event last week.
The COVID-19 vaccine was administered by Patrick Maltais, RN, VA Manchester Healthcare System, and Janet Poulin and Donnie Spittle, Veteran, U.S. Air Force, were numbers 10,000 and 10,001 to be vaccinated through the health-care system.
Spittle was in the clinic earlier in the week looking to get a vaccine for himself when he learned that Poulin was also eligible to receive a free vaccine through the SAVE LIVES Act, which expanded VA’s legal authority to provide COVID-19 vaccines to all veterans, regardless of their VA health care enrollment status, as well as veteran's spouses, caregivers and some beneficiaries.
Learning Poulin was eligible for the vaccine, and at no cost, they were scheduled to be vaccinated together.
Spittle and Poulin returned a few days later to be vaccinated.
“We met 11 years ago and have been together ever since,” said Spittle. “It makes sense that we should be vaccinated together.”
Poulin who was vaccinated with Spittle at her side said, “We always go-it together!”
“VA Manchester Healthcare System’s workforce have been at the tip of the spear fighting the spread of COVID-19,” said Jennifer Winslow, nurse executive with the VA Manchester Healthcare System. “I am incredibly proud of our team who have supported a total of 18 Disaster Emergency Medical Personnel System (DEMPS) deployments into the community and now administered over 10,000 COVID-19 vaccines.”
Congress passed a new law that allows VA to offer COVID-19 vaccines to more people saving lives. VA is now able to offer COVID-19 vaccine to the following groups:
• Veterans
• Spouse of a Veteran
• Caregivers of a Veteran
• Recipients of Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) benefits
For more information go to manchester.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp.
Scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine:
COVID-19 vaccine appointments for already enrolled veterans, who currently receive care through the VA, can be made by calling (800) 892-8384 ext. 3199.
If you would like to enroll to receive VA health-care services, call the Health Enrollment Center (HEC) at (877) 222-8387 and choose option 1 for enrolling in VA health services.
If you are a veteran or other only looking to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and do not wish to enroll for care, use the online "Keep Me Informed Tool (KMIT) Sign up to get a vaccine | Veterans Affairs." Otherwise, spouses, caregivers or ceterans can come into theeEligibility office at VA Manchester Healthcare System located at 718 Smyth Road in Manchester on the first floor to sign up in person. Eligible parties through the SAVE LIVES Act do not need to enroll with the VA Manchester Healthcare System to receive a no-cost COVID-19 vaccine.
