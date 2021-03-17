The Manchester and White River Junction VA Healthcare Systems announced this week they will be holding a virtual listening session with stakeholders March 23 to hear from veterans and the communities VA serves.
The virtual listening session is scheduled from 1-2:30 p.m.
This is one of 50 public virtual listening sessions for veterans planned across the country from March through June 2021 to hear from veterans on how to design a health care system of the future and grow services for veterans in a way that reinforces VA’s role as a leader in the U.S. health care system.
“We want to hear from veterans and other stakeholders in the communities VA serves and understand their vision for VA health care,” said Kevin Forrest, director, VA Manchester Healthcare System. “VA’s goal is to collaborate closely with veterans and other stakeholders to build the best VA health care system that meets the needs of veterans today and for generations to come.”
“Our veterans have a voice and we want to hear from you on how we can better serve you,” said Brett Rusch, executive director at White River Junction VA Healthcare System. “The goal of the listening session is to learn from our veterans and stakeholders on how the VA can provide continue to provide exceptional health care now and for years to come.”
These listening sessions represent an exciting opportunity for veterans to help VA reimagine how VA delivers care in an equitable, high quality, veteran-centered manner and develop a plan for investing in VA’s aging infrastructure.
The feedback will be used to develop the recommendations VA submits to the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission in January 2022. The AIR Commission will also conduct public hearings as part of their review of VA’s recommendations before submitting its recommendations to the president and Congress for review and approval in 2023.
To register for a listening session, go to va.gov/healthpolicyplanning/listening.asp.
