CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Administrative Services and New Hampshire Hospital officials will hold an information session to discuss a proposal to build a secure forensic hospital adjacent to New Hampshire Hospital.
In New Hampshire, there is no facility appropriate for treating acute mental illness for forensic patients including those who are civilly committed for treatment. Construction of a forensic psychiatric hospital adjacent to New Hampshire Hospital will create a setting that will allow for skilled psychiatric treatment in a safe, secure and therapeutic environment for forensic patients.
The state intends to construct a facility for 24 beds. During the session, state leadership will address the plan, steps taken to date and a timeline for the project.
The virtual information session will be held today beginning at 6 p.m.
The session will be held on Zoom and can be accessed at tinyurl.com/tz8mvmk.
Members of the public will be invited to submit questions and comments during the session. This will be the first information session on the project, and the state intends to hold additional session as the project advances.
