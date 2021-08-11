CONWAY — Starting Point will host its seventh annual golf tournament, Jody’s Challenge, on Aug. 18 at the North Conway Country Club.
Proceeds will benefit the direct services Starting Point provides to victims and their children in Carroll County.
Last year, Starting Point provided services to 554 victims and survivors, amounting to more than 7,000 services.
The agency, which this year is marking 40 years of service to all of Carroll County, also provided emergency shelter to clients who were in eminent danger or who were made homeless due to domestic violence amounting to more than 15,000 bed nights.
Starting Point relies on fundraisers and the generosity of their community to assist with program costs.
One registration of a four-person team will help pay for essential emergency needs when a victim and their children arrive at the shelter with nothing more than the shirts on their backs, or will help with the cost of dispatching an advocate to the hospital or court to assist a victim.
The corporate registration of three teams can help pay for the cost of the crisis line for one month, a point of entry for crisis intervention or essential supports for many victims.
Starting Point provides free and confidential services to all victims, survivors and community members who have experienced or know someone who has experienced domestic or sexual violence, stalking or human trafficking.
Advocates will talk with anyone who has concerns, for themselves or a loved one, 24/7/365 at (800) 336-3795 or via online chat Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at resourceconnect.com/sp/chat.
To register for Golf Tournament, go to StartingPointNH.org. To become a corporate sponsor, email raetha@startingpointnh.org or call (603) 901-2237.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.