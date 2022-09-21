Men's Advocacy Group pic.jpg

Front row, from left: Starting Point Outreach and Prevention Specialist Raetha Stoddard, state Rep. Jerry Knirk and Starting Point Direct Service Coordinator Brad Loomis; middle row, from left: Brian Charles, Ricky Tibbetts and Anthony Cloutier; and back row, from left: James Oldham and Tim Sorgi are seen at the first meeting of Starting Point’s Men’s Advocacy Group on Sept. 20 at the advocacy center in Conway. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Starting Point’s Men’s Advocacy Group had its first meeting on Sept. 20 at the Advocacy Center on Pleasant Street.

This is the first group of its kind in New Hampshire according to the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence. Nine men attended.

