CONCORD — The search has begun to find a replacement for New Hampshire Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette, who announced last month she will be leaving the post Dec. 16.
Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday announced the formation of a volunteer selection committee, to interview and recommend candidates to the governor for the position of commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
The committee, which is composed of state leaders with extensive experience in health care and government, will interview potential candidates and offer three recommendations to Sununu for consideration.
Sununu thanked the members for taking part in the committee and said, “I am confident this committee will do their due diligence and recommend candidates who have stellar records of experience and will get results for the people of New Hampshire.”
The members of the Selection Committee include: James P. Fredyma, chief financial officer, NH Department of Health and Human Services (retired); Yvonne Goldsberry PhD, MPH, president of the Endowment for Health; Christina Lachance, director of the New Hampshire Council for Thriving Children; Donnalee Lozeau, CCAP, chief executive officer of Southern New Hampshire Services, Inc.; and Don Shumway, former DHHS commissioner and former president andCEO of Crotched Mountain Foundation.
Anyone interested in being considered for the position who has not already done so, must email their resume along with a letter of interest by Monday, Sept. 6, to apply.fovernor@nh.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.