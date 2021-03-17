MANCHESTER — VA Manchester Medical Center is seeking to enroll any eligible veterans who would like to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday in Manchester.
The clinic is by appointment only.
All veterans who are enrolled in the VA health care system are eligible to receive the vaccine and can call VA Manchester's Call Center at (800) 892-8384, ext. 3199.
Anyone who already has an appointment scheduled for April but would like to be vaccinated this weekend can call the VA to adjust their appointment while supplies last.
This is one of many Moderna vaccine clinics being held at the VA Manchester Healthcare System located at 718 Smyth Road.
Enrolled eligible veterans are encouraged to schedule an appointment and there is no age restriction to receive a vaccine through VA Manchester.
VA Caregiver Program Enrolled veteran caregivers are also eligible for vaccine when accompanied by the veteran in their care. Veterans are asked to arrive on time for their appointment to ensure ease of flow for all.
“Our goal is to get vaccines into arms and when we have a windfall of available vaccine we do what it takes to administer it,” said Kevin Forrest, director, VA Manchester Healthcare System.
“Our team is incredibly grateful to the veterans for their flexibility and understanding that a bit of juggling is involved to ensure we are never wasting or sitting on available vaccine.”
If you are a veteran and have not enrolled in VA health care but would like to, you can learn more at va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply.
Veterans can also call the toll-free hotline at (877) 222-8387, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. to get help with their application.
To get the latest updates and sign up to stay informed about COVID-19 vaccines, go to va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.