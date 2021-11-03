CONWAY — As of Monday, orthopedic patients at Memorial Hospital have a new home to receive treatment.
The hospital has completed renovations to its former physical therapy building to house its orthopedics team of physicians, physician assistants and other clinical staff as well as X-ray and diagnostic-related tools.
Renovations began last spring and were completed in mid-October.
“Memorial’s orthopedics practice has been expanding for several years,” says Chief Medical Officer Matt Dunn, D.O. “As the needs of our community have been changing, we’ve been able to develop a space for our providers to better serve patients, a space that includes advanced equipment to diagnose and treat bone and joint issues.”
Providers include board-certified specialists with experience in knee, shoulder, and hip repair and replacement and well as treatment of broken bones and sprains.
For the past several weeks, patients with appointments on or after Nov. 1 have been told to use the northernmost hospital entrance and park in the upper parking lot of the new facility.
All orthopedic patient check-in and registration will take place on the upper level of the facility.
Patients are scheduled with Memorial Orthopedics through referrals by their primary care providers or by self-referral, if their insurance allows.
Dunn said Memorial is planning to celebrate the building’s opening when the threat of COVID-19 has diminished.
