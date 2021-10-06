AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Health and Human Services last week announced expanded options for COVID-19 testing in Maine, including improved availability of testing for child care facilities and the addition of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing at Walgreens pharmacies throughout Maine.
“While the way out of the pandemic is vaccination, getting tested for COVID-19 remains critical to limiting the spread of the deadly virus,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. “These expanded testing options, which are being federally funded thanks to the Biden Administration, will help keep children and child care staff safe as well as give Maine people additional choices for testing at pharmacies throughout the state.”
Maine child care facilities may now access pooled testing for children and staff through the federal government’s Operation Expanded Testing program, which provides free COVID-19 pooled testing to select community organizations and K-12 schools.
Maine DHHS identified approximately 40 child care providers in underserved areas that are eligible for the federally funded program and reached out to them this week to encourage them to consider this opportunity to limit of the spread of COVID-19.
Pooled testing involves mixing several test samples together in a “batch” or “pool” and then testing the pooled sample with a PCR test to detect the virus. Child care providers can work directly with the federal program’s vendor, Affinity Empowering, to enroll and receive training and supplies.
Maine DHHS is additionally supporting all licensed child care facilities by issuing updated guidance that expands the use of rapid testing for staff.
Child care providers may now use rapid tests distributed by the state to test staff who are experiencing mild symptoms and for one-time testing of fully vaccinated staff who have been identified as a close contact.
Negative test results allow staff to continue working in both instances, supporting the ongoing safe operation of child care facilities. Additionally, child care facilities may continue to use the rapid tests for serial testing of asymptomatic, unvaccinated staff who were identified as close contact of a confirmed case.
Maine DHHS is providing rapid antigen tests to child care facilities as part of its ongoing distributions to ensure access to testing among populations and in settings with an elevated risk of COVID-19.
DHHS recently secured an additional 35,000 rapid antigen tests that will continue to be distributed to child care facilities, schools, Walgreens pharmacies, congregate care settings, federally qualified health centers, community-based organizations and homeless shelters.
DHHS also announced today that Walgreens is expanding PCR testing options to nearly all of its locations in Maine as part of the federal Increasing Community Access to Testing Team program.
This week, 16 pharmacies began offering PCR testing in addition to rapid testing, joining 19 locations that already provided both free testing options. An additional 28 sites will add PCR testing by mid-October.
Walgreens patrons may self-collect a sample with a nasal swab under the supervision of Walgreens staff and submit the sample through the drive-through window, with results generally available in 48 to 72 hours at no charge.
“Walgreens is pleased to further expand COVID-19 testing options across our Maine pharmacies to include PCR testing, which are sent to labs for analysis, while continuing to offer access to rapid point of care tests,” said Mike Umbleby, vice president of clinical performance at Walgreens. “The essential role pharmacists and our pharmacy care teams play in the health care delivery system has never been more clear and we are proud of our efforts to make COVID-19 testing accessible for individuals to make informed decisions about their health.”
Maine also continues to see increased use of pooled testing among schools. The Maine Department of Education last week also began publicly posting updated information on use of the program, along with school case and outbreak data. As of Sept. 30, 476 schools, or 66 percent of those eligible, had enrolled in the pooled testing program, with about half already pool testing on a weekly basis.
Testing identifies people infected by COVID-19 early, often before symptoms appear, allowing them to isolate to limit the number of additional people infected.
For a list of COVID-19 testing options, go to maine.gov/covid19/keepmainehealthy/testing. Maine people may also call 211 for information on COVID-19 testing options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.