By Lisa Corman, MS, RD, LD
Sending the kids back to school is the perfect time to get back to focusing on you and your health. Here are some tips on how to make things easier for you and your family during the back to school transition.
By Lisa Corman, MS, RD, LD
Sending the kids back to school is the perfect time to get back to focusing on you and your health. Here are some tips on how to make things easier for you and your family during the back to school transition.
• Meal plan for the week. Cook in bulk on the weekends and freeze soups, casseroles and other freezer-friendly meals to make mid-week dinners a breeze. Create a “theme night” each week to simplify your planning. For example, Mondays can be Meatless Mondays, and Tuesdays, Taco Tuesdays. This type of plan takes a lot of guesswork out of meal planning.
• Schedule workouts into your day. Take the dog for a stroll after dinner. Leave straight from your child’s bus stop for a 20 minute walk. At your child’s soccer game? Watch the game while walking around the perimeter of the field. Fit in any type of exercise while you can.
• Keep a calendar or a planner, but only say “yes” to things that won’t add unnecessary stress. When school begins, a lot is often asked of parents. PTO, volunteering at school or sporting events, carpooling, etc. can all be rewarding involvement in your child’s life, but it is important to not take on more than we have time for. Ask yourself, “Do I realistically have time in my day to do this?” And if the answer is yes, ask, “Will doing this add unneeded stress to my life?” Remember, it is OK to say no.
• Make sleep a priority. Without proper sleep, fatigue and burnout will impact every aspect of your life. With the new school year schedule (and eventual seasonal time change), your body may need more rest than normal. Reduce screen time prior to bed. Engage in relaxing activities prior to sleep, such as reading or meditating.
• Schedule those doctor appointments you’ve been putting off. No one wants to spend a beautiful summer day at the doctor’s office. Now that kids are back in school and you are able to attend appointments alone, schedule your annual physical examination and address any concerns you may have with your provider. A physical exam measures important vital signs — temperature, blood pressure, and heart rate — and can help find problems early or before they start, when your chances for treatment are better.
Changing from laid back summer mode to a more routine school schedule can be tough for parents and children. Be sure to take time for self-care and show yourself grace during this time of transition.
A registered and licensed dietitian in the state of New Hampshire, Lisa Corman, MS, RD, LD, is a chronic disease specialist in the Division of Public Health Services at the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.