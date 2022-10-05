If you have a Medicare Medicare Advantage Plan or a prescription drug plan, you should have received by Sept. 30 a very important document from your Medicare insurance plan provider. This is an important document that is very easy to read and it shows the differences, often in an easy to read, side-by-side format, outlining plan changes from your current 2022 plan to next year’s 2023 plan. Medicare supplement plans do not have this requirement but if you have one you probably have a drug plan, unless you have other drug coverage.

It is difficult opening all the mail and emails we receive every day so it is very easy to miss this. Everyone should be aware of any changes in their coverage. It can sometimes be a small change but often can be a change with considerable financial implications from year to year. If you do nothing during the annual open enrollment period you will stay in that plan, for the following year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.