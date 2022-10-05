If you have a Medicare Medicare Advantage Plan or a prescription drug plan, you should have received by Sept. 30 a very important document from your Medicare insurance plan provider. This is an important document that is very easy to read and it shows the differences, often in an easy to read, side-by-side format, outlining plan changes from your current 2022 plan to next year’s 2023 plan. Medicare supplement plans do not have this requirement but if you have one you probably have a drug plan, unless you have other drug coverage.
It is difficult opening all the mail and emails we receive every day so it is very easy to miss this. Everyone should be aware of any changes in their coverage. It can sometimes be a small change but often can be a change with considerable financial implications from year to year. If you do nothing during the annual open enrollment period you will stay in that plan, for the following year.
The Medicare annual open enrollment period is when all Medicare beneficiaries can join, switch or drop Medicare plans. It runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. Agents can talk about next year’s plans as of Oct. 1 but no applications can be submitted for 2023 plans until Oct. 15.
There are many other election or enrollment periods available to beneficiaries year-round depending on the situation. After that if you do not have a valid election period you will remain in that plan for another year.
So how do you figure out what all this means if you still have questions? There are so many sources for answers and one is a local insurance agent. You will want to speak with one who is licensed, certified, and appointed with carriers that represent Medicare supplement plans, prescription drug plans and Advantage plans.
Local insurance agents can help because they:
• Know the area because we live here.
• Know the area provider offices and hospitals.
• Know the local businesses. We are one of them.
• Help their neighbors and contribute to the local economy.
• Answer your phones calls, personally.
• Know you, and will look out for you.
Or you can call Joe Namath or J.J. Walker. I am pretty sure they are not local but if you do call them, local agents will still help you.
Something new starting on Oct. 1: All agents, not just big companies, marketing Medicare plans will have to record all calls. There will be a disclaimer stating the call will be recorded for your protection. Also, agents will have to read the following disclaimer within 60 seconds of the conversation having to do with Medicare. “We do not offer every plan available in your area. Any information we provide is limited to those plans we do offer in your area. Please contact Medicare.gov or 1-800-MEDICARE to get information on all of your options.”
This is something I have said all along to clients, in general words, because that is why people call me, for help sorting it all out. All compliant agents will be following these new rules so if you do not hear it, be careful.
Ed Hollum is a registered insurance agent in N.H., Massachusetts and Maine and represents life, health and Medicare insurance. He can be reached at (603) 986-6137.
