NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On April 8, Dr. Trish Murray, founder of Discover Health Functional Medicine Center in Conway, received the distinguished Trailblazer Award from the organization V-WISE; Veteran Women Igniting the Spirit of Entrepreneurship; at a ceremony in Nashville.
Murray is the 43rd woman honored since V-WISE was founded in 2011.
The award is given to civilian as well as military-connected women for achieving pinnacled success in her field.
Trish Murray, D.O., brought her pioneering approach of osteopathic manipulative medicine and functional medicine, along with a background in internal medicine, to Northern New Hampshire over 15-years ago. She offers cutting-edge treatments to her patients.
She is the author of two books and still thrills in educating other medical professionals across the world in the gentle and efficacious means of musculoskeletal alignment and the direct correlation between today’s diet and inflammation-related disease.
V-WISE is a premiere training program in entrepreneurship and small business management that helps women veterans find their passion and the learn the business savvy skills necessary to turn an idea or start-up into a growing venture. V-WISE is offered by the Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University in cooperation with the U.S. Business Administration and is operated Syracuse University’s Institute for Veteran’s and Military Families.
