AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Maine Forest Service, and 211 Maine sent out a news release this week to remind Maine residents and visitors about how to protect themselves from browntail moth hairs this fall.

Hairs from browntail moth caterpillars can get stirred up during fall yardwork. These tiny hairs can cause a skin reaction similar to poison ivy. They can also cause trouble breathing and other respiratory problems. People in all 16 Maine counties are at some risk of exposure to browntail moth hairs.

