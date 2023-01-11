MANCHESTER — This January, the American Red Cross and Pro Football Hall of Famer and blood donor Peyton Manning are asking people to score big for patients in need — while getting a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona — by giving blood or platelets.
The start of the new year marks National Blood Donor Month — a time to celebrate those who generously roll up a sleeve to keep blood products stocked for hospitals providing critical care. As the busy holiday season winds down and the threat of severe winter weather and seasonal illness cases continue to rise, January can be a tough time for donors to make and keep appointments.
Step off the sidelines and resolve to donate blood or platelets. To book a time to give, go to redcrossblood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS. In partnership with the National Football League, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma this January will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, including access to day-of, in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 10-13), plus a $500 gift card for expenses.
To lead the offense against a potential winter blood shortage, Manning invites the public to join him in helping save lives.
“If everyone does their part and we collectively commit to donating blood, we can stack up more wins for hospital patients who are counting on us. A single individual is certainly impactful, but a whole team of people coming together to donate has an even greater effect.”
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in northern New Hampshire:
Jan. 23: noon-5 p.m., Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 857 Main St.., Fryeburg, Maine.
Jan. 26: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Huggins Hospital, 240 South Main St., Wolfeboro.
How to donate blood
Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, go to RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
