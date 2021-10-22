CONWAY — A record number of smiling Pandas have been seen in a cornfield in East Conway over the past six weeks.
The Pine Tree School students had the honor of creating the theme this year for the enormously popular Sherman Farm Corn Maize.
It’s the first time since 2007 when the Sherman Family started creating a maze each fall that students have been lent a hand in the design.
“We were incredibly honored,” Pine Tree Principal Aimee Frechette. “Michelle (Hatch Dutton, who handles marketing and social media relations for the farm) asked if we might be interested in participating and I immediately said yes.”
Last March, Frechette began dropping hints to the students at school they were “going to be part of something a-maizing” soon. At the big reveal, the students learned they would have a major role in the design.
Students had to put on their thinking caps to help design four quadrants on the maze. They came up with “We are Leaders” as this year’s theme.
“I’m giving my brother (Jeff Hatch) some credit — this was our 15th year of doing a maze and we were out of ideas and not feeling very creative,” Dutton said, half-kidding.
“Jeff said, 'Well, why don’t we let the kids do it?' Logan and Charlotte (her children) go there and Aimee is just so open to fun stuff.”
She added: “Empowering kids, giving them the tools they need to be great leaders and critical thinkers is what this season is all about.”
“We wanted to make sure that every child had input and not just a few,” said Frechette. “We created four villages (grades K-1, 2-3, 4-5 and 6). We thought logistically, that was the best way to organize, getting everyone's input. Along the theme of ‘We are Leaders,’ let’s listen to the children of our world. They have a lot to say and what they have to say is pretty darn important.”
Dutton and Frechette gave the villages a few “prompts” to come up with a key word or phrase for their quadrant in the maze.
Children in grades K-1 came up with the idea of “Peacemakers.”
“The K/1 village believes that peace should be all over the world,” Frechette said. “We can have peace by holding hands, singing, being kind to one another and helping each other out.”
Frechette said students drew pictures of what peace looked like to them. Some included doves, rainbows, the earth, peace signs, birds, sun and clouds. Each cohort selected one image to be voted on by all of the students in K/1.
“They decided to combine a student’s drawing of the earth with students holding hands around it with another student’s drawing of an earth with a peace sign in the middle,” said Frechette. “Their final image is a large globe with a peace sign in the center, with children circling the globe on the outside edge.”
Second- and third-graders came up with “dream makers” as their key words and decorated it with a dream catcher.
“The dream catcher has a flower in the center with six petals and also has six feathers,” said Frechette. “Each of the six cohorts within the 2-3 village designed one petal and one feather on the dream catcher.”
The fourth- and the fifth-grade village came up with the “brain” as their keyword “to represent using future knowledge for positive change.”
They combined a light bulb and a brain to create one image demonstrating “that when kids think about the power of their imagination, they can create the future with their amazing ideas.”
The sixth-graders decided up “change makers” as their keywords. According to Frechette, students shared their writing and then “brainstormed images that represented each child’s views on change and activism.”
They created an image, which shows a child yelling into a megaphone and a butterfly, a circle of arrows and power fists coming out of the other end.
“I think a really cool thing about this, especially one of the quadrants the kids did, was they took a piece from just about every kid,” Dutton said. “They had one central piece that one kid had drawn, but then there's a piece from almost every person in that village, and that's pretty nifty.”
Frechette said the project exceeded her expectations.
“The cool part for us was that we're always trying to create, with everything that we do, trying to create relevant, real-life, replicable experiences, to whatever the kids are learning in the classroom,” she said. “Sherman Farm, just in general, has been amazing about helping to provide those experiences, whether it be a giant pumpkin that gets dropped on our lawn or learning about just agriculture or farming in general. This was a way to create a true cross-curricular project that incorporates everything.”
Frechette added: “It's an amazing community partnership in the sense that those children and all of their families and friends are going to be going to walk through something that they actually saw from the very beginning to the total completion, which is really cool.”
Dutton agreed. “I think every child feels a sense of accomplishment and pride (when they tour the maize). It's been great for us because we're not, we don't think of ourselves as creative people. To be able to pass the buck and say, ‘Here, you guys figure it out.’ And Aimee was so fantastic. I presented it to her and she was like, off and running.”
Dutton said every student received a free ticket to the corn maze for their efforts.
The 10-acre maze, which opened Sept. 18, is scheduled to close this Sunday, Oct. 24. The hours of operation at 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In 2007, Sherman Farm became one of the first farms in New Hampshire to create a corn maze, beginning with one of the Old Man of the Mountain, a long-time symbol of our state.
“Our Maize has been rated one of the best corn mazes in New England by Yankee Magazine and was WMUR Viewers' Choice for Best Corn Maze in New Hampshire for 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018,” the Sherman Farm website states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.