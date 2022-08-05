Somewhere out across the lake just before dawn, a loon warbles its always haunting and mournful call. Shortly, a reply echoes back from a far cove, their shared language ever an enigma.
It is high summer here in New England, and these long midsummer days after the fireworks give no hint of August’s advancing chill. There is no other activity at this hour save for the occasional fisherman, or fisherwoman, who also enjoy the placid stillness of this hour. This is that rare moment in time when all is simply peaceful for a while.
We are drawn to water, we humans, not just for the welcome relief from the heat but also for how it makes us feel. There’s something primordial about being immersed, surrounded by a cocoon of wet.
Its ready availability for us here in the North Country means you don’t have to be rich or go far to find your way there. Ponds and rivers, lakes and streams are mostly public still, and we, too, relish our ready opportunities to find less traveled watery places to escape.
Over 80 years ago, the great writer E.B. White, then ensconced quietly by the coast up in Brooklin, Maine, penned a famous essay of this same title. His words, written from the perspective of advanced old age, actually offered a reflective, almost mournful piece.
Looking wistfully back through time at the freedom of one’s youth can do that to people, and the growing chill in his writing reminds us of the autumn days of the year, and of our lives, yet to come.
But for us today it is not one of those days. Instead, we look forward to a long and busy day out on the water with family and dogs, and the joys of watching life-jacketed little boys learning to swim.
Summer, of course, is a season heavy with meaning, beginning with, and especially for, the young. School is out; they’re not quite old enough for jobs or for camp.
While many of us work harder during this busy White Mountains summer, most can still find moments of connection with the summers we remember and which our children are living today.
These are the long, sometimes lazy days, which we hope our children and grandchildren will find both delicious and memorable, too. Today we set aside time, pack the lunches and coolers, and gather our little tribes on some nearby shore.
Watching the sunset last night, just about as far north and west as it ever gets in our year, it is easy to set aside for a bit the rising tumult of the world.
Whether from a dock or deck, a public beach or a boat, the sights and smells and damp warmth are a welcome balm for our hardy New England souls. It is already August and the gradually shorter days will as surely foretell the click of the steady seasonal gears.
But for now, it is still summer and there is ample time to go once, or perhaps a few more times, to the lake of our youth; a place that is timeless and which we remember so well.
Tom Eastman is on vacation this week. Tim Scott lives in Jackson.
