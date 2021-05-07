MOUNT WASHINGTON — The staff of Mount Washington Observatory have adopted a new cat, Nimbus, who will be living on the summit of Mount Washington.
Cats have been a part of the observatory family since its founding in 1932. Prior to the New Year, our summit weather station lost its longtime resident cat Marty, who was beloved by MWO staff, Mount Washington State Park employees, and thousands of visitors from around the world.
Earlier this spring, MWO Summit Operations Manager Rebecca Scholand began the search for a new cat, working closely with the Conway Area Humane Society.
“With the passing of Marty in late 2020, we started the search for a new cat knowing it would have big paws to fill,” Scholand said. “The summit cat is such a special part of our living environment on the summit, making it feel much more like a home on our week-long shifts.”
After meeting with four cat candidates from CAHS, the observers all agreed on a gray shorthair, and with staff input, the name Nimbus was chosen. The new summit cat will share his name with large gray clouds that bring precipitation. The prefix “nimbo” or suffix “nimbus” can be attached to a cloud type, such as nimbostratus or cumulonimbus, signifying that the cloud is precipitating.
Nimbus’ journey began in Oklahoma with the Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue before he was transferred to CAHS. After quite a winding road, he was officially welcomed to the summit of Mount Washington on April 14. The observers say Nimbus is a very sociable cat who uses a wide variety of meows, chatters and purrs to keep their attention and express happiness with his new home.
Mount Washington Observatory is a private, non-profit, member-supported institution with a mission to advance understanding of the natural systems that create Earth’s weather and climate. Since 1932, it has been monitoring the elements from its weather station on the summit of Mount Washington, using this unique site for scientific research and educational outreach. For more information, call (800) 706-0432 or go to mountwashington.org.
