CHATHAM — The Chatham Historical Society invites the public to join an exploration of the former Chatham Woods Camp and the old mill sites on Little Chatham Road at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Chatham Woods Camp for girls was run by Miss Kit Bishop on Upper Kimball Pond. Bishop was an inspiration to the South Chatham community at a time when most women did not run businesses. The camp started in 1909 and operated through two World Wars and the Great Depression before closing in 1955.
The exploration will start at 124 Little Chatham Road. For those wanting a nice walk, they can part at the dam at the start of the dirt road, about 1 mile from the Camp.
For those not wanting to walk so far, parking is along the road. Walking once at the camp is on uneven ground, but is not far.
Jeanne Eastman, president of the Chatham Historical Society, said, “We are really pleased that Denise Stanford, who knew Kit Bishop and spent a night in a cabin with the campers when she first came to Chatham with her parents, will share her memories.
“After we have thoroughly imagined the camp experience, we will proceed to explore the old mill sites along Mill Brook, back by the dam," she added.
"Along the short stretch of brook between Upper Kimball and Lower Kimball Ponds were three mills. The first one, a grist and saw mill, was operated from 1778 to about 1834. A carding mill operated from 1810 to 1910. A later grist and saw mill closed around 1900."
Eastman noted, “We will have handouts with details of the Camp and the mills. And we are always glad to learn new information from anyone whose families have had experiences at Chatham Woods Camp or at the mills.”
In case of rain, the walk will be postponed until Sunday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m. Call (603) 694-3388 for more information.
