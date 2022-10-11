camp

Girls are shown at Chatham Woods Camp in this early undated shot. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CHATHAM — The Chatham Historical Society invites the public to join an exploration of the former Chatham Woods Camp and the old mill sites on Little Chatham Road at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Chatham Woods Camp for girls was run by Miss Kit Bishop on Upper Kimball Pond. Bishop was an inspiration to the South Chatham community at a time when most women did not run businesses. The camp started in 1909 and operated through two World Wars and the Great Depression before closing in 1955.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.