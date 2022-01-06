TAMWORTH — The state of New Hampshire’s second Booster Blitz is planned for Saturday, with 14 pop-up clinics being set up across New Hampshire for people to get their COVID-19 booster shots.
Locally, a clinic is being held at the Community Action Program Building, located at 448 White Mountain Highway in Tamworth.
The clinic is only for booster shots and is open to New Hampshire residents, age 16 and older, who have completed the Pfizer or Moderna series on or before July 8, 2021, or completed Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) series on or before Nov. 13, 2021.
Vaccination appointments are required and can be made at business.nh.gov/covidvaccineregistration.
While some locations have filled all their vaccination slots, there were still appointments available for the Tamworth clinic as of Thursday.
Appointments can also be made by calling the state vaccination registration call center, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., at (603) 271-1000.
Any changes on the day of the Booster Blitz will be posted to the state website (business.nh.gov/covidvaccineregistration) as well as on social media accounts for the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services and the New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control expanded eligibility for booster shots to people aged 12-15, after its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices reviewed the available safety data following the administration of over 25 million vaccine doses in adolescents and found that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.
The CDC also is now recommending people get a booster shot at five months after the completion of the primary series of Pfizer, six months after completing the Moderna series, or two months after receiving the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Regardless of your initial shot, the CDC recommendations say the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are preferred as the booster in most situations.
According to the CDC, although COVID-19 vaccines remain effective in preventing severe disease, recent studies suggest their effectiveness at preventing infection or severe illness wanes over time, especially in people ages 65 years and older.
Data also indicate that boosters help broaden and strengthen protection against Omicron and other SARS-CoV-2 variants.
In addition to the Booster Blitz, the state mobile vaccination clinic will be in Carroll County three times this month.
The mobile clinic will be at the Moultonborough Lions Club on Old Route 109 in Moultonborough from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Fridays, Jan. 14 and 28, and at the Doris Benz Community Center in Sandwich from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Jan. 19.
The mobile vaccination clinics are open to walk-ins.
Individuals seeking COVID-19 vaccinations can also find a walk-in clinic or schedule an appointment online at vaccines.nh.gov.
In Conway, Memorial runs a COVID vaccination clinic at the former Weather Discovery Center in North Conway Village. The clinic is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Appointments help with planning but are not required to get vaccinated. Call (603) 356-0673 to schedule a time or just walk in.
Vaccinations are also available at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro, as well as Hannaford, Walgreens, Osco, CVS and Walmart pharmacies, and many primary care practices.
