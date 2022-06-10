WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Polytechnic Institute awarded nearly 1,200 bachelor's degrees at the undergraduate Commencement ceremony on May 14.
Eric Bormann of North Conway majored in biology and biotechnology and Taylor Petell of Conway majored in chemical engineering.
The keynote address was given by Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and administrator of the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, who was awarded an honorary degree.
She praised the members of the Class of 2022 for navigating the uncertainties of the pandemic and implored them to continue embracing the many shades of gray they first encountered due to COVID-19 and are likely to continue to face in their professional lives.
The undergraduate class speaker, Nicole Conill, received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science, with a focus on cyber security. Conill is pursuing a master's in Computer Science at WPI. Her speech was titled "Reflect on the Past. Celebrate the Present. Focus on the Future."
She concluded by telling her classmates to "follow your heart to wherever, whomever, or whatever it is that calls you. Use what you've learned from WPI, whether it's academic or personal, to guide you on that journey."
