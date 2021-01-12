TAMWORTH — Kenneth A. Brett School in Tamworth recently announced its honor roll for the first trimester 2020-2021.
Highest honors
Jason Baker, Hailey Boynton, Siearra Castaldo, Lily Gordon, Faith Jacobs, Benjamin Nuzzelillo, Sarah Priestman, Austin Silvia, David Silvia, Sophia Taylor and Logan Troon.
High honors
Shayna Battles, Jade Baumann, Talyn Blackman, Kayleigh Bolt, Melissa Bunker, Thaisae Caler, William Grieb, Benjamin Johnson, Cassidy Littlefield, Annabelle Longo, Brena Sheehan and Jordana Twiss.
Honors
Aidan Barnaby, Rylee Barnaby, Sabrina Cook, Jordyn Hassan, Adrianna Laflower, Emmett McGlone, Isac Nelson, Emma Robblee and Michael Tavares.
