Four KHS students perform at the All-New England Honors Band Festival

Four Kennett High band members (from left) Abbott Sherlock, Quinn Barbin, Dominic Bennett and Giselle Bennett performed at the All-New England Honors Band Festival at Plymouth State University on Monday night. (THERESE DAVISON PHOTO)

PLYMOUTH — Kennett High band members senior Abbott Sherlock, junior Quinn Barbin, sophomore Dominic Bennett and senior Giselle Bennett were accepted and performed Monday at the All-New England Honors Band Festival at Plymouth State University in Plymouth.

The All New England Band Festival accepts top band students from high schools in all of the New England states.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.