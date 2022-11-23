Four Kennett High band members (from left) Abbott Sherlock, Quinn Barbin, Dominic Bennett and Giselle Bennett performed at the All-New England Honors Band Festival at Plymouth State University on Monday night. (THERESE DAVISON PHOTO)
PLYMOUTH — Kennett High band members senior Abbott Sherlock, junior Quinn Barbin, sophomore Dominic Bennett and senior Giselle Bennett were accepted and performed Monday at the All-New England Honors Band Festival at Plymouth State University in Plymouth.
The All New England Band Festival accepts top band students from high schools in all of the New England states.
“They spent the day working on college-level music with Dr. Daniel D'Addio, director of band and professor of music emeritus at Central Connecticut State University and Dr. Jared Staub, currently the director of the band at PSU and formerly director of bands at Grand Rapids Community College,” said Dr. Therese Davison, music director at Kennett High. “(Monday) night, they performed in the state of the art Hanaway Theater on the PSU campus.”
In order to be eligible for the program, high school musicians in grades 10-12 had to be recommended by their high school band director.
Davison said this was the first time in three years that the Eagles were able to take part in the festival.
“After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Kennett High School Music program was thrilled to once again participate,” she said.
Davison added: “The four students who were selected for the Festival represented Kennett in stellar form. They are all dedicated students across curricula and demonstrate excellence in their musical pursuits both in and out of school.”
Davison said Kennett High School Music Program Alumni Snowden O'Neill also performed Thursday night with the Plymouth State University Concert Band.
“Snowden is a 2019 graduate of Kennett High School, played several solos in the program repertoire and is a junior alto saxophone Music Education Major at PSU,” she said.
On the horizon for the Kennett Music Program is its annual holiday concert planned for Thursday, Dec. 15 in the Loynd Auditorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.